Canadian-based robotics company opens 1st U.S. facility in Lexington, bringing 111 jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Canadian-based automation and robotics company has officially opened its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Lexington, marking a $5.4 million investment that is expected to create 111 full-time jobs in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined company and local leaders Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of BOS Innovations’ new facility in Lexington. The company, headquartered in London, Ontario, specializes in advanced robotic production systems and automation solutions for industrial manufacturers.

State officials said the expansion reflects BOS Innovations’ growing customer base in the United States and will help the company improve service, collaboration and supply chain operations south of the border.

“Kentucky is a leader in the advanced manufacturing sector because of our diverse workforce, unique location and business-friendly environment,” Beshear said. “I am proud to see that strong track record continue today for both manufacturing and foreign direct investment as BOS Innovations takes its next step forward here in their New Kentucky Home.”

The Lexington operation serves as BOS Innovations’ first U.S. location and is designed to strengthen connections between manufacturers in Kentucky and Ontario. Company leaders said the facility will provide space for customers to work directly with engineers, evaluate automation technologies and develop production solutions.

BOS Innovations President Ben Huigenbos said manufacturers are increasingly turning to automation to improve efficiency, but successful implementation requires strong integration and support.

“This facility represents an important investment in serving American manufacturers more closely,” Huigenbos said.

The company provides customized automation systems, including robotics, welding, laser technologies, precision assembly and inspection systems for manufacturers across North America.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton welcomed the investment, citing the city’s highly educated workforce and ongoing economic growth efforts. Commerce Lexington officials also praised the project, calling it another example of strong business ties between Kentucky and Canada.

The project was first announced in June 2025 and received preliminary approval for incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

State leaders highlighted the opening as part of a broader push to attract manufacturing and technology-related investment. Since taking office, Beshear’s administration said it has announced more than 1,300 private-sector projects totaling over $50 billion in planned investment and more than 70,000 jobs statewide.