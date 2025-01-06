Cancellations, delays improve at Blue Grass Airport as winter storm moves out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After all flights in and out of Blue Grass Airport were canceled on Sunday, some delays and cancellations continued to appear on the flight board on Monday.

Airport officials said crews are working "around the clock" to make sure the runways are usable, and flights began arriving again early Monday morning.

A number of delays and cancellations appeared throughout the day, including an early afternoon flight to Chicago that caused headaches for passengers attempting to make connecting flights.

"We were supposed to fly up to Chicago yesterday, and that got canceled. We were given the notice, received the text message on Saturday," said Earl Pinkston, hoping to return home to Europe. "We just got dropped off by my brother to fly out today at 2 o'clock on the flight we were scheduled on, and we just received a text that we're not going to be going to Chicago."

Sunday, all airlines canceled flights in and out of the airport in response to the storm.

John and Joann Glady, who were traveling back to Minnesota from Lexington, arrived at Blue Grass Airport early for their flight on Monday, excited to see that their flight was departing on time.

Minutes later, they received a notification that their flight had been canceled.

"Right now, it's below zero in Minnesota but there's no ice like there is here," said Joann Glady.

The decisions to delay or cancel flights are typically made by airlines, not the airport.

While the runways at Blue Grass Airport were operating on Monday, the impacts of the winter storm were widespread and creating a domino effect across the country.

Last week, the airport's director of operations, Christian Nelson, described the effort that goes into preparing for inclement winter weather.

"It's definitely all hands on deck. We'll have our maintenance team here, we'll have our [operations] team here, we'll have a lot of other people that just kind of come in to help," he said.

By the late afternoon Monday, cancellations had largely cleared from the airport's flight board, leaving just minor delays for arrivals and departures.

