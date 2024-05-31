Cancer survivors, patients, caregivers gather for special event celebrating journey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of art and loved ones, cancer survivors, medical staff, and caregivers gathered at UK on Friday for a special event celebrating their journeys.

After years of battling different types of cancer and enduring various surgeries and treatments, Susan Umberger can't help but feel grateful she's in remission.

"It's a good thing to be in the moment, to be here now," said Umberger.

She's been a patient at UK's Markey Cancer Center since 2019, when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Friday, she walked around the center's annual event for National Cancer Survivor's Day, enjoying art created by survivors and living in the moment.

"This kind of experience helps us meet other people and know that it's possible to have it, live through it and have a good life," said Umberger.

The national holiday is held on the first Sunday of June. For her, it's an important symbol.

"We're still alive, and it's amazing to me," said Umberger.

This year marks 10 years since UK's cancer center has hosted the event.

The event featured yoga, art therapy, music therapy, and acupuncture.

"It's so wonderful to be able to come back and see them and show them I'm still here," said Umberger.