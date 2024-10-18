Candlelight vigil for domestic violence survivors held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — October is domestic violence awareness month, and Thursday night in Lexington, a candlelight vigil was held to honor survivors.

"In my journey I've had 20 steps forward and 30 steps backwards," said survivor Mary Margaret Rice.

She was in an abusive relationship for 20 years; she shared her story at the vigil.

"If my story could help someone, just one person , to come and seek help, then it's worth me being here to talk," said Rice.

In the last year, 2,000 people have walked into the Fayette County courthouse to seek emergency protection.

"Every time we help one person, we know that there are more out there who don't know to come forward, who are too afraid to come forward, who are suffering in silence," said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

If you're in a domestic violence situation, there is a hotline you can call for help. The number is 1-800-799-7233.