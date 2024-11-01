Cannabis business operations on the ballot in counties and cities across Kentucky

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cities and counties across Kentucky have a cannabis question on the ballot this election season. One of these areas is Woodford County, where voters will decide whether to allow medical cannabis business in the county.

“The most direct form of democracy is allowing voters to vote,” said Judge Executive James Kay. “Instead of choosing for our citizens, we decided to allow them to have that vote.”

It’s a business decision facing voters on Election Day.

“In Woodford County we’re hoping that our farmers might be able to take advantage of the opportunity to produce medical cannabis within the county,” Kay said.

On Monday, 26 businesses were selected in a lottery to grow and process medical marijuana starting in January. The decision to allow cannabis business is on the ballot in some places, but it’s already been decided in others.

“The cities of Midway and Versailles have already approved it through their local governments,” Kay said. ”In Woodford County, we wanted to put the question to voters and let the voters decide.”

“My thoughts on medical marijuana is any type of marijuana is bad for your body,” said one woman after voting.

Woodford County has a good relationship with both Midway and Versailles, and if this measure passes, Judge Kay says the county will work closely with the two cities to institute similar regulations.

“If the voters choose to do it, it could create that opportunity,” Kay said. “I also understand that some folks might not agree with it, and that’s why it’s good to have it on the ballot. Let folks have their say.”

Around the Commonwealth, these votes may determine where future medical cannabis businesses are able to operate.

“We don’t expect to see a lot of medical cannabis activity in the county anyway,” Kay said, “but it’s always a good option if other counties in our surrounding area are doing it, to have the ability for Woodford Countians, and particularly Woodford County farmers to potentially have that opportunity.”

You can see a list of counties and cities voting on this measure here.