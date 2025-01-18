Capital One technical issues cause delayed direct deposits for thousands

(LEX 18) — Tens of thousands of Capitol One customers are missing their direct deposits in what the company is calling an issue with a third party vendor.

Lonnie Davis, who lives in Somerset, is one of those customers. He didn't get paid Wednesday, then Thursday, and nothing today.

"We have other money to cover it but still it's my money," said Davis.

Thousands reported problems on the Down-Detector, a website that monitors outages.

"Capital One has handled this in such a heinous manner," said Davis.

In Capitol One's initial statement on Thursday afternoon, the company said:

"We are experiencing a technical issue with a third-party vendor that is temporarily impacting some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank."

In a second statement 24 hours later, the company said:

"We're continuing to work to address this technical issue and will share an update as soon as it's resolved."

Neither of those statements satisfied Davis.

"Still full of questions with relatively no answer," said Davis. "My car payment is due on Monday, my very first car payment, on the new car I just bought and they're not going to be understanding if they don't get their money."

Davis said he spoke to a Capital One representative who told him Capital One would pay for any late fees on missed bills.