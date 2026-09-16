Car becomes lodged under semi-truck near Newtown Pike and I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington fire and police responded Tuesday night to a crash involving a semi-truck on the I-75 North ramp on Newtown Pike.

Battalion Chief Derek Roberts with Lexington Fire Department said a car became lodged beneath the trailer of the semi.

Chief Roberts said the driver of the car declined medical transport following the crash.

A LEX News crew at the scene observed the I-75 North ramp was closed and a tow truck was removing the car.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.