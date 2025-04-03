Car recovered from Pulaski County creek after flood water washes away bridge

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A driver is safe after crews recovered a car from rushing water in a Pulaski County creek.

According to the Science Hill Fire Department, the incident happened early Thursday morning after a bridge over Big Clifty Creek washed away on Bethlehem Ridge Road near Clifty Road.

Chief Josh Whitis said bystanders helped safely get the driver out of the car before rescue crews arrived.

"Everybody is okay. We were fortunate there was no injuries or anything of that nature, just some damage to the vehicle and obviously the roadway. But yes, it was a safe outcome and that's what we always hope for," Whitis said.

The rural Pulaski County Road is now closed at the bridge. There is currently no timeline for it to reopen.

Whitis is encouraging drivers to be extra cautious while traveling during this week's storms.

"Make sure you follow the adage of turn around, don't drown. Don't put yourself in a situation that is avoidable."

As of Thursday afternoon, the Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management reported no other significant damage in the county.