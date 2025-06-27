Cardinal Valley grows new beginnings in the Kilrush Food Forest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kilrush Food Forest is located in Cardinal Valley; Nachie Braga is the man who spearheaded its creation.

Braga is the founder of Geomancer Permaculture. The greenway is city property.

"It's important for all of Lexington, it's important for the whole continent that we take spaces like this and try to restore some ecological function to them, bio diversity," said Braga.

He started planting fruit trees in 2020. The transformation really began in 2023, according to Reggie Wells who lives across the street.

"Going from something that just had a lot of weeds and got haphazardly mowed to something that really is kind of welcoming," said Wells.

Wells helps plant flowers and keeps an eye on things.

"I just picture what it's going to be like to walk through to pick fruit, find maybe something to make a tea with," said Wells.

There are several kinds of flowers and herbs planted in the food forest. You'll also notice many stumps and logs to sit on.

Braga said they also provide micro-ecosystems to all kinds of species, like fungi.

"I'm all about edible landscaping," said council member Jennifer Reynolds. "I think it's fabulous, it's very important, it's good for the environment so I was really excited about that part of the idea especially."

Reynolds, who lives in Cardinal Valley, says she hopes the food forest will grow new beginnings for her neighborhood.

"I think if people come out here they realize that this is a space they can utilize, they can come, they can walk they can participate," said Reynolds.

The Cardinal Valley community has seen a lot of gun violence, but like the food forest, it's growing and evolving.

"The food forest is really for everyone, and I love that it represents our community, because it's vibrant it's varied and it's a really beautiful place to live," said resident Cassie Theis-Vogl.

Braga says this project will carry on for generations to come; after all, trees don't grow overnight.

"This is the kind of thing that's long term, the solutions come from people getting organized, and working collaboratively together to change the world for the better," said Braga.

Wells says he is honored to have a front row seat.

"I just think it's nice that you've got something you've done, that you gave to your neighborhood, that makes you feel proud, them feel proud, and you can come back and see it for a lifetime," said Wells.

The Kilrush Food Forest is the largest public food forest in the state of Kentucky.