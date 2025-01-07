Cardiologist explains the risks of shoveling, working outdoors during frigid temps

(LEX 18) — As Kentuckians continue to clear snow and ice on sidewalks and driveways, cardiologists are reminding people of the potential health impacts of the frigid temperatures.

Dr. Gbolahan Ogunbayo, of Ephraim McDowell's Heart & Vascular Institute in Danville, advises people to have a conversation with their doctor before picking up a shovel.

"People going out to shovel snow, they are actually going to give their body a stress test," Ogunbayo said.

The American Heart Association reports shoveling snow may increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Ogunbayo said it's related to the changes your body undergoes when you step out into the cold.

"The blood vessels get constricted which means they get smaller, and just like you have a smaller pipe with the same amount of water, the blood pressure also goes up," he said.

That physiological change, plus the physical exertion, can spell trouble for some.

Ogunbayo recommends dressing appropriately for the weather, taking breaks when needed, and knowing the warning signs of a cardiovascular event. He also advises those who take medications for heart disease to have their medicine on standby.

"If you get out there any you start getting lightheaded, you get out there and you start having chest pain, or you start getting short of breath, you absolutely want to make sure that you stop and you go get some rest. If those symptoms don't abate and they start to get worse, you absolutely need to call 9-1-1," he said.

While snow is temporary, heart health has year-round impacts.

"Know your family history, know your risk for heart disease, and please, like I always say take care of your heart and your heart will take care of you," Ogunbayo said.