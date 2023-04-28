Carlisle wildlife center welcomes baby sloth

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a new adorable face at a wildlife park in Nicholas County, and soon, the zoo's co-owners will need help naming their baby sloth.

The little mammal was born a few weeks ago at Wendt's Wildlife Adventure in Carlisle, a busy, bustling zoo.

This family of sloths doesn't mind a slower pace.

"Sloths don't get in a hurry to do anything apparently," said Shaun Wendt, the co-owner of the park.

The waiting game paid off for the Wendt family on Easter Sunday when they discovered a newborn two-toed sloth nestled up to mom, Lola.

"We didn't know she was pregnant, but we knew she should be soon," said Julie Wendt. "So we were hoping."

Dad is Charlie. He and Lola took their time and got to know one another before starting a family. The gestational period for a sloth is about 11.5 months.

"We've had the sloths together, introduced them about three years ago, and it's taken this long," Shaun said. "We're surprised, but we're very happy and fortunate to have it happen."

The Wendts now have four sloths to care for, along with all of their other animals. This year, they also welcomed baby porcupines, emus, and a type of Asian cow called a zebu.

The slow and sleepy sloths are certainly a major attraction, especially for Kentucky kids who get to feed them a carrot.

"It's really cute to look at," said Emmalynn, a first grader from Clay City.

The Wendts don't know the baby's gender yet. That will be determined when they can send off a hair sample. Until then, they're letting the new family bond in a way only sloths can. Baby sloth will stay snuggled up to its mom for the next nine months.

"They just hang on to the mom, and don't really do a whole lot," Julie said. "They just climb all over her."

Once they find out the baby's gender, Wendt's Wildlife Adventure plans to host a naming content for the sloth. Keep an eye out on their Facebook page, so you can get involved.

The zoo is located on Maysville Road. They opened in 2021.