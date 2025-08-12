Carnegie Center seeks volunteers to tutor children in reading, math

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Carnegie Center in downtown Lexington needs volunteers to help hundreds of local children through tutoring.

The nonprofit's tutoring program, which has been running for more than three decades, relies on community members to work with students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Stacy Martin, who is entering third grade, has seen remarkable improvement in her reading by working with her tutor, Miss Riley.

"She's got a confidence about her abilities in school that just warms my heart," Carolyn Martin, Stacy's great-grandmother, said.

Not only have Stacy's test scores skyrocketed, so has her self-assurance.

"It's really incredible to hear all of the stories from this program, and the families in the community are so grateful for it," said Holly Farthing, the center's tutoring director.

Due to high interest in the program, the Carnegie Center uses a random lottery to select students for tutoring, with others placed on a waiting list.

"Unfortunately we do have to turn kids away, and that makes me really sad to have to do that. So the more volunteers we can get in the doors, the more students we can help," said Farthing.

Tutors undergo a background check and receive training. The only requirement is a desire to mentor a child.

"Just showing up and spending an hour with the child each week make a huge difference," Farthing said.

Those interested in volunteering or signing up their child for the lottery can visit the Carnegie Center website.

