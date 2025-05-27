'Caroline's Closet' providing therapeutic toys to kids in central Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The costs involved in pediatric therapy can add up, especially when families want to keep working with their kids at a clinic and at home.

Emily Hinkle and Todd Adams have brought their daughter Caroline to Marshall Pediatric Therapy for years. Caroline has cerebral palsy, and physical therapist assistant Heather Anderson has worked with her for three years. Part of the therapeutic process with the kids involves toys.

“Caroline uses the toys in our sessions as a way to motivate her to do the activities that we need to work on, also as a way for us to not for her not to realize that she's actually doing work,” Anderson said.

The toys are much of the same you would see at a local store, but these toys were chosen specifically to be used for as tools for the kids working both at a clinic and their home. Over time, however, the cost can add up.

“I think Emily and Todd saw that,” said Beth Blankenship, a speech therapist and manager of the Marshall Clinic in Scott County. “There were a lot of kids that just didn't have the privilege to go out and buy something.”

In March, Hinkle and Adams hosted a fundraiser for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month. They sold green shirts that say, “I wear green for Caroline.”

“We had a little extra money from that and we wanted to do something,” Hinkle said.

“She wanted to take the proceeds from that and purchase toys that are therapeutic and educational for kids that aren't able to get those themselves,” said Blankenship.

At each of the four Marshall Pediatric Therapy clinics, now, there is a bin full of toys. It’s called Caroline’s Corner, and the toys are given to families who need these tools to use back home.

“Therapy doesn't stop once you leave the clinic,” Hinkle said. “We have to practice these skills at home.”

Caroline’s Closet has an Amazon Wishlist available here if you would like to see the types of items and purchase any for kids in therapy.

If you have any donations you would like to bring in-person, you can always bring them to any of the Marshall clinics in Lexington, Georgetown, Nicholasville, or Richmond.