Carter County Schools cancels instruction for Friday, citing influx of illness

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carter County Schools will not be holding instruction on Friday due to an influx of illness among staff and students, according to a social media post from the district.

"We have large numbers of staff and students out and local health providers have indicated flu and Covid numbers are high," the post wrote.

Carter County Schools will not be having a Non-Traditional Instruction Day, or NTI Day on Friday. Instead, school administrators encourage students to use the long weekend to rest.

The post added that elementary basketball on Saturday is also canceled.

In-person instruction will return on Tuesday, Jan. 20, as Monday is in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.