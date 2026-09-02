Case against Charles Young Park shooting suspect moves to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — An 18-year-old charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Charles Young Park will have his case presented to a Fayette County grand jury after a judge found probable cause during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Jametrius Griffin is charged with murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence. He is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson and injuring four others during the East End Day event on Aug. 15.

Those injured included a 4-year-old, 14-year-old, 39-year-old and 41-year-old.

During Wednesday's hearing, a Lexington Police detective testified about the investigation. Following the testimony, the judge ruled there was probable cause for the case to move forward to a grand jury.

After the hearing, Griffin's attorney, Daniel Whitley, told LEX 18 that his client understands the consequences of his actions and has accepted responsibility.

"When I turned him in and talked to him, he understood the ramifications of all of his actions," Whitley said. "He's extremely apologetic. There's certain situations where apologies can hold weight, and there are certain situations where you cause enough pain where, at this moment, apologies won't be accepted."

Whitley described the case as tragic and acknowledged the impact on those injured and affected by the shooting.

"There were a lot of people who were injured who shouldn't have been injured and a lot of people who were harmed that shouldn't have been harmed, but he understands that," Whitley said.

Whitley also said the defense intends to raise broader issues during the case, including the effects of bullying and exposure to violence.

"This young man will be held accountable for his actions, and throughout the course of the trial you're going to learn that the bullying and the impact of bullying is bigger than just one case," Whitley said. "Until we really take these matters serious, until politicians take this message serious, until city leaders take this message serious, we're going to keep having this issue."

