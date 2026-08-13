Case of measles confirmed in Christian County as health officials suspect outbreak

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A case of measles with a high number of community exposures linked to an ongoing outbreak has been confirmed in Christian County.

The individual, who was not vaccinated, contacted the disease from another individual from a community experiencing an outbreak, Kentucky health officials said Thursday.

They believe that a wider outbreak in the area is possible due to additional unconfirmed reports of the disease.

"The Christian County Health Department (CCHD) remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our residents,” said CCHD Director Devin Brumfield in the release. “CCHD staff are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and local partners to identify potential exposures, notify those who may be at risk, and provide appropriate guidance.”

Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, and being eight to 12 days after exposure. Young populations and the elderly are particularly susceptible to the disease.

Officials continue to recommend the measles vaccination for children between 12 and 15 months, with a second dose given between 4 and 6 years old.

Two doses of the vaccine are proven to be 97% effective against measles, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The news comes as immunization records for kindergartners in Kentucky remains some of the lowest in the country, where the largest measles outbreak in 35 years is underway. According to the CDC, nearly 2,500 cases have been confirmed since August 6.

“Measles is a serious, debilitating and sometimes life-threatening disease,” said Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Dr. Steven Stack in the release. “Fortunately, measles is almost entirely preventable for those who have been vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. We urge all parents and caregivers to talk to their healthcare providers about their child’s immunizations and how best to keep their families healthy.”

Find more information on measles here.

