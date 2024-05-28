Case sent to grand jury for man accused of assaulting girlfriend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of causing the wreck that seriously injured his girlfriend appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

26-year-old Brenden Cummins is charged with assault, DUI, and reckless driving for an incident on May 19.

According to police, Cummins chased after his girlfriend Faith Newsome, who was riding on a motorcycle at the time. Cummins’ vehicle struck the back of the motorcycle, and Newsome was thrown off and pinned under his vehicle, according to the citation.

Newsome’s leg was amputated due to the incident, and she remains in the hospital with several other injuries and health issues.

“She’s tough, she’s a fighter, she’s got the Lord in her heart and we look for her to make a full recovery,” said her father, Lowell Newsome.

In court, Cummins’ case was waived to a Franklin County grand jury, and he remains held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

The judge also imposed two sentences for former charges against Cummins.

Cummins received 180 days in jail for assault domestic violence, and another 90 days for terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and public intoxication, but he was allowed to remain free on the condition he would not be charged with a new crime and have no contact with the victim.

Having violated both conditions, the judge imposed the original sentences, meaning Cummins will now have to serve that time behind bars, amounting to 270 days.

“I just hope they give him the punishment that’s deserved because he needs to never get out again for what he did,” said Newsome’s brother, Dustin. “My sister’s life is forever changed and why shouldn't he be?”

Newsome's family is raising money for her hospital expenses. You can donate to her GoFundMe here.