Cat back in custody after daring escape from Central Purrk Cat Cafe

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — He's back in custody after escaping in Scott County. We're talking about a feisty feline that went on the run from Central Purrk Cat Cafe in Georgetown.

Junior is guilty as charged, volunteer Heather Howe said of the lovable 16-pound, 2-year-old cat.

She told LEX 18 that the cat escaped into the ceiling Saturday night.

"We saw a ceiling tile on the floor, we immediately started doing a cat count, and Junior came up missing," she said.

Howe said despite their precautions, Junior had somehow managed to move a ceiling tile and hunker down in the attic, all during his first day in the cafe.

After the discovery, they called in reinforcements, including volunteers and the fire department, to help find him. Finally, Howe said they shut down the cafe, removed the other cats, and set a humane trap to lure Junior down.

"Cats will do crazy things and sometimes it takes one to show us we didn't secure one place well enough," she said. "So in the future they shouldn't be able to get up, because we've now secured the one remaining place that wasn't secure."

Howe said Junior likely needs more time to adjust, and that's why he's staying at the Scott County Humane Society while he waits to get adopted.

She said he's timid but sweet and does well with other cats and dogs. He would do well in a calm and quiet home and loves ham lunch meat.

