Catholic Action Center expands outreach to protect homeless residents from dangerous heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Catholic Action Center is expanding its efforts to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe during dangerous heat this week through its Compassionate Caravan program.

Volunteers will deliver water, sunscreen, wet wipes and sack lunches to people living outdoors. They will also share information about cooling centers and check on those who may not be able — or willing — to seek shelter during the extreme heat.

"Doesn't take long for people to have heat stroke and not even recognizing that it's heat stroke," Ginny Ramsey, the co-founder of the Catholic Action Center said. "We have a lot of elderly and disabled folks, uh, we have a lot of folks in the street who are whose health isn't as good to begin with, so we're asking them and begging them to be careful."

The organization is asking the community to donate bottled water, snacks and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to help keep vulnerable neighbors safe during the heat wave.

The Dignity Station is operating Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing showers, laundry services, water and other basic necessities for people experiencing homelessness.

