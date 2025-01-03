Catholic Action Center requests sandwich, snack donations ahead of winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center is requesting donations of sandwiches ahead of the winter storm set to roll in on Sunday and Monday.

You can drop them off at the center at 1055 Industry Road until 6 p.m. on Saturday. The food will be given to the people the agency is helping shelter in place for 10 days.

Ginny Ramsey says they're working to get in contact with people living on the streets to make sure they have a safe place to go.

"Families with children, if you're in your car, get ahold of us immediately," Ramsey said. "We will find a solution. Campers, we're getting ahold of them. So this is the time to plan, if it's as bad as we think it's going to be, how can you be protected?"

Ramsey says she is especially concerned about the impacts of House Bill 5, also known as the Safer Kentucky Act. The law criminalized illegal camping, and this is the first major storm since it took effect.

She's worried some campers will avoid finding shelter, fearing arrest.