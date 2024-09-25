Catholic Action Center working to combat homelessness this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With winter quickly approaching, advocates are shining a light on Lexington's growing homelessness crisis.

The Catholic Action Center said that the results of this year's street survey paint a grim picture. They revealed them during a press conference Wednesday morning.

"We cannot thrive when 3,000 people in this count are homeless," said Tanya Fogle of Council District 1.

"Even one person cold or freezing on the streets this winter is unacceptable to any of us," said Catholic Action Center chaplain Laura Babbage.

Completed Aug. 28, the survey revealed more then 3,034 people reported experiencing homelessness, a 25.9% increase over last year.

Those surveyed said the top contributing factors to their situation were not enough money, housing is too expensive, and the loss of a job.

It's a reality one volunteer knows all too well.

"I've known it was a problem for awhile, but until I became homeless, it's just mind-boggling how many people are struggling on the streets, said Janey Edmonson with the Street Voice Council.

Edmonson helped administer the survey. She told LEX 18 she was evicted during the pandemic. She believes the issue of affordable housing is getting worse.

In fact, 25% of survey respondents said they were evicted this year.

Edmonson is now in the process of finding new housing, but she hopes this data will inspire city leaders to do more.

"I never in my life thought I'd be homeless, but circumstances, Covid, different situations," she said. "People don't realize they could be two, three paychecks away from being homeless themselves."

Commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development Charlie Lanter released the following statement regarding the matter: