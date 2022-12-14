Catholic Action Center's in-person Christmas Store is back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are just days away from the 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store. Thanks to the Catholic Action Center and hundreds of volunteers, thousands of local kids will get presents under their tree.

And this year, it's in person, in a new location on Centre Parkway.

"For two years, we had to do a drive-thru store," Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said. "It was good, we shared, but it's not the same. Everyone's excited to be back in person."

On Monday, December 19th, parents and guardians can go shopping for their kids entirely for free. Organizers say this Lexington tradition is a great reminder about the joys of giving.

Ramsey says she is thrilled to welcome parents and guardians for a day of holiday shopping, no questions asked. All that's required is a free ticket parents can pick up starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

"This is like going to the mall to shop for free for their family," Ramsey said. "And to share in the joy, hear Christmas music."

Ramsey estimates there will be 50 to 60,000 new and gently used presents gifted to more than 7,000 children who may otherwise go without. After a tough year for many families, she says this event is about shopping with dignity.

"Connection and love is what all this is about," she told LEX 18.

If you want to shop:

Ticket distribution begins Monday, December 19th at 7:00 am at store location

Employment Solutions Center, 1165 Centre Parkway

No paperwork or pre-registration required

One ticket per family

1,200 tickets available

If you want to donate toys/gifts:

Drop off at store location

Friday, December 16 th from 10-4

Saturday, December 17 th from 10-4

Sunday, December 18th from 1-4

If you want to volunteer: