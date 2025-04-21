Catholic LGBTQ+ advocate remembers handwritten note from Pope Francis

(LEX 18) — Like millions of Catholics around the world, Stan "JR" Zerkowski is remembering Pope Francis' legacy.

"This was a man that got it," said the pastoral associate and director of LGBTQ+ ministries at Historic St. Paul Catholic Church in downtown Lexington. "This was a man that understood the human condition."

A handwritten note the Pope sent to Zerkowski in 2023 is proof.

Courtesy

Zerkowski told us what it said: "Thank you for your ministry, thank you for your email, I pray for you, may Madonna bless you, your brother, Francis."

Zerkowski says before this note, he had contacted the Pope multiple times, telling him about his ministry to LGBTQ+ people and their families. He never expected to hear back, but Pope Francis received his messages and did not let them go unanswered.

"Here was a man who was willing to listen, and meet people, and speak out about issues," he told LEX 18. "Famously, when he spoke about not abandoning your LGBTQ kids."

The Pope's plea for mercy for vulnerable communities impacted Zerkowski and many other Catholics.

"This pope has done so much to help us bring LGBTQ people back into the heart of the church," Zerkowski said.

