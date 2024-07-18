Cathy Gallagher receives national recognition at Frankfort High School

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cathy Gallagher was awarded the Summer Hunger Hero Award at Frankfort High School on Thursday, making her one of only 10 people in the entire country to receive the honor.

“It’s such a team effort,” says Gallagher, the Summer Food Service Program Manager at the Kentucky Department of Education. “I have a wonderful team, who works so well together, and I do have a vision for this program.”

Gallagher is being recognized for her commitment to curbing food insecurity, especially for the children in Kentucky.

“Seeing those who benefit from the program is the best part. Seeing the numbers is pretty exciting too,” added Gallagher.

LEX 18 In-Depth Lexington reportedly has the fewest homicides in over a decade Andrew Lamparski

Gallagher’s work has helped the Kentucky Department of Education increase the number of kids it's feeding by 65% in the past year.

She encourages families in the area who are dealing with food insecurity to text “Food” to 304304. After putting in a location, this will find the closest place families can pick up free meals during the summertime.