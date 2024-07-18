Lexington reportedly has the fewest homicides in over a decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Year to date, Lexington has tallied the fewest homicide reports than any year since 2012.

Now, more than halfway through the year, Lexington Police data shows there have been seven total homicide investigations in the city between Jan. 1 and July 17.

This is the continuation of a significant decline since the city reported 24 homicide investigations by mid-July 2022, and 12 investigations by mid-July 2023.

The last time the city reached such a low number mid-year was in 2012.

In its bi-weekly violence report, ONE Lexington noted non-fatal shootings are also dropping significantly, with about half the number reported this year versus 2022.

"While numbers are down and progress is being made, those of us on the front lines know that there are still too many bullets flying around in our city, ONE Lexington wrote in a statement alongside the report. "There are still too many families who have been affected by gun violence and too many of our young people feeling hopeless."

The city's anti-gun violence organization credits in part, the city's "holistic approach" to addressing the problem.

It's a sentiment shared by community activist and outreach coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Ricardo Franklin.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, and I think you can ask anyone in the city of Lexington, we're committed to that," Franklin said.

Franklin said part of the progress the city is making may be, in part, because of the improved relationship between law enforcement and community members.

Franklin travels to schools, summer camps, and other community events in an effort to build communication between law enforcement and people of all ages.

"We need our communities to trust us and work with us so we're able to provide that protection for them," he said.

Preliminary national data shows a similar trend. In just the first quarter of 2024, the FBI recorded a 26% drop in the overall murder rate from the first quarter of 2023.

Community leaders are working towards a future where violence does not claim the life of anyone in Lexington.

Even then, Franklin said the work will not end.

"Once it gets to zero, we have to maintain it," he said.

