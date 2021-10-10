Cats fans pack State Street second Saturday in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It felt like deja vu on State Street last night in Lexington after the University of Kentucky football team beat the LSU Tigers Saturday night.

It's the second Saturday in a row that hundreds of students packed the neighborhood to celebrate the Cats.

Lexington city officials estimate at one point as many as 500 fans were there.

During the celebration, news broke of number one ranked Alabama losing.

That means next week's opponent for the Cats, the Georgia Bulldogs, will likely be the top-ranked team in the country.

This sets up a top 25 match-up next weekend on the road. Cats fans said they're ready for whatever is thrown at them.

"I think it's going to be a tough game but if the Cats are playing like they are right now, I think we can pull through," one student said.

"6-0 sounds nice, 7-0 sounds even better so I'm excited for next week," another fan said while celebrating on State Street.

The LEX18 crew was there when two fires were started but quickly extinguished.

Officials said one person was arrested for disorderly conduct.