Cats vs. Cards Challenge working to raise donations in support of campus food banks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Cats and Cards are competing again, this time in an effort to raise donations for campus food banks.

The Cats vs. Cards Challenge is set to run from November 24 to December 2, as the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville work to rally the most donors by midnight on deadline day.

Donations to UK will support the Big Blue Pantry, while donations to UofL will support the Cardinal Cupboard. Students at both universities can visit these locations, free of charge.

"The Big Blue Pantry tackles food insecurity at the University of Kentucky to ensure that Wildcats have the resources and support they need to focus on their education without worrying where they’ll get their next meal," the campaign's official website said.

As of the time publishing this article, UofL supporters had raised $1,605, while UK trailed behind at $1,215. To find the latest standings and donate, click here.

