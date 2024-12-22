CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Lexington porch pirate makes getaway on bicycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in the Eastland neighborhood had several packages stolen off her porch last week, including some Christmas presents.

"You want to make Christmas special and I always get excited to give gifts and then to not have anything – it's not right, it's Christmas," said Shelly Nealy.

The below video shows the moment when Nealy says a porch pirate tried to ruin Christmas. You can see a man take the packages, then get on a bicycle, and pedal away.

Lexington Porch Pirate

Nealy said she wasn't just worried about the presents.

"I was extremely panicked because of my prescriptions, there were four of those, I was worried about the co-pays," said Nealy.

According to national data by Safewise, package thefts costs Americans $16 billion last year, with most items valued under $100. Nealy said it isn't about the money.

"That is not the right thing to do, it's never good to steal, you don't know what prescriptions you're stealing, you never know whose present you could be taking," said Nealy.

If this happens to you, contact the seller. They may offer a refund or replacement. You can also report the theft to local law enforcement.