Cause of fire at Wilson's Pool Hall that displaced 5 ruled 'undetermined,' no foul play suspected

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The cause of a July fire at Wilson's Pool Room in Versailles that displaced five upstairs residents and caused extensive damage to the business has been classified as "undetermined," the Versailles Fire Department reports.

According to a release Monday, it was determined that the fire began on the first floor near the left rear corner of the building and was attributed to an unspecified electrical event.

"A failure within the building's electrical system caused ignition in the first floor pool hall," the release said. "The fire then propagated upward and outward within the pool hall, entered a chase, and continued to grow on the second floor. It is also noted that extensive damage was observed to the electrical wiring and an electrical panel box on the second floor."

No foul play is suspected in the fire.