CD Central to close after 30 years in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After three decades in Lexington, CD Central is closing its doors. Owner Steve Baron announced Tuesday that the beloved record store will shut down after Labor Day, ending a 30-year run.

"I've been astounded by the outpouring of support that we've received since we announced that we were gonna close," Baron said.

The store, which has spent most of its existence on Limestone near the University of Kentucky campus, has become a cultural institution for local music enthusiasts.

For Baron, the decision comes as he looks toward the next chapter of his life.

"I definitely thought about it for a while, and I'm at the age that retirement really seems like the thing to do…family-oriented things and travel," Baron said.

While CD Central will close, music will continue in the space. Baron will hand over the keys to new owners who plan to keep the location music-focused, though they haven't yet announced their exact plans for the store.

The news has hit employees and regular customers hard.

"I was shocked," said employee Ronnie Donahue.

"I heard it last night from my buddy and it was a little heartbreaking to be honest with you," customer Aidan Baldwin said.

As Baron prepares to close this chapter, he reflects on what made CD Central special since opening in 1995 – from the vinyl renaissance of the early 2000s to the in-store concerts and the community that formed around the shop.

"Well, I think it's the people. There's such a connection I have personally with a lot of customers, and of course our staff. Some fantastic people that have worked here for years, and we're like a family, and I'm really gonna miss that daily contact with our staff and with our loyal customers," Baron said.

That sentiment is echoed by the store's loyal patrons.

"The community it fuels and brings together," Donahue said when asked what makes CD Central special.

Baldwin appreciates "the friendly staff always willing to help out and help you find new stuff."

For regular Connor Davis, the physical connection to music is irreplaceable.

"To have something in this form of music, so old and nostalgic, it's just cooler than going on your phone and looking up music, it feels like you're more connected to it," Davis said.

Baron has been moved by the community's reaction to the news.

"The response we've gotten about this...it's really been...I don't know, it's been special, and unexpected, and it's very meaningful to have that kind of response," Baron said.

CD Central will continue bringing in new releases until its closure. Customers with gift certificates or special orders are encouraged to visit soon. The store is no longer buying CDs and vinyl records or accepting trade-ins.