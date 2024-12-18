CDC: Kentucky has highest acute respiratory illness activity in US ahead of holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Holiday cheer isn't the only thing spreading this December. The latest data from the CDC shows Kentucky's emergency departments are seeing the highest respiratory illness activity in the country.

In its report with data through Dec. 7, the agency's map shows Kentucky as the only state with a red "high" ranking for acute illnesses like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.

Last week, 16% of all emergency room visits in the Commonwealth were related to respiratory illnesses.

"Tis the season," said Amber Erwin, a physician assistant in the Lexington Clinic's pulmonary department. "It's illness season too, and everybody is getting together, and you do need to be cautious about that."

Erwin has seen an uptick in patients suffering from respiratory viruses, especially those who are already immunocompromised, like patients with asthma and COPD.

She's urging patients to be cautious as holiday gatherings and travel get underway.

At the UK Bluegrass Care Clinic, infectious disease physician, Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels is encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"There's always a concern when there's high levels of respiratory infection going into a season, whether it's the holiday season or school starting, and there is certainly a risk that it will go up after people gather," VanSickels said.

In Kentucky, the CDC reports just 13% of adults are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines. 40% of adults have received a flu vaccine this season.

Older adults are now also eligible to receive RSV vaccines.

Aside from vaccines and good hygiene, Van Sickels urged people to find ways to prevent the spread of illnesses without having to ruin holiday celebrations.

"Make sure if you are feeling sick, find alternate plans. Stay in a different room, figure out where you can be around and wear a mask," he said. "There are lots of ways we can promote safety on the holidays and not feel lonely if we want to be around others."

The CDC also recommends taking steps to bring cleaner air into your holiday gatherings whenever possible.

That includes opening doors or windows, investing in air filters or purifiers, or hosting events outdoors.