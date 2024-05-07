Central Kentucky father writes book about his son's journey of recovery after crash

It's been almost a decade since a Central Kentucky teen nearly died in a car wreck. Thousands of people rallied around Aaron Williams' family as he recovered from that crash. Now, Aaron is in college and his father has written a book about the family's journey.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in life.

"I said, 'I can't believe this is happening to us,'" said Chris Williams.

He never expected he’d nearly lose his son, Aaron, in a car wreck.

"I said, 'You mean to tell me that boy's not going to make it through the night?'" he said.

That was more than eight years ago. Aaron was heading to pick up his homecoming date when his dad says he slipped off the shoulder, then overcorrected, and hit a tree. That first night at the hospital, he says, the doctors didn’t give him much hope.

"He put it in layman's terms, that doctor, he said his brain's been decapitated from his body," he said.

Aaron pulled through, though, and worked hard through rehabilitation. Now, he’s studying political science and math in college.

"I kept pushing myself in therapy, the inpatient therapy at Cardinal Hill, the outpatient therapy, I just always pushed myself no matter what they told me, I would just work even harder and I just didn't let what they said affect me," Aaron said.

Chris has been busy, too. Over the last few years, Chris has relived Aaron's accident and journey through recovery, as he wrote a book - From Death to Life, the Story of Aaron Williams. It will launch on Amazon later this week.

"There was times I'd have to lay my pen down and I'd just cry. I didn't want them emotions anymore. No, it didn't help me. No, it made me relive it," Chris said.

As hard as it was to revisit those dark days, Chris hopes his family's story can help bring hope to anyone else who might need it.

"It's to provide hope, encouragement, and never give up on the Lord when there's no hope. There's always hope with the Lord," Chris said.

