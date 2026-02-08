Central Kentucky fire crews cooperate to navigate large structure fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was all hands on deck for fire crews in Central Kentucky on Saturday as they worked together to tackle a large structure fire, according to a Facebook post by the Anderson County Fire Protection District.

The post writes that when the Anderson County Fire Protection District arrived on scene to the fire on Johnson Road, icy roadways required help from the Mercer County Fire District.

According to the post, the Anderson County Road Department called in salt trucks to help improve access to the home by salting the icy roads, and that Smiths Towing was on scene in case a tow truck was needed.

Anderson County Fire Protection District was also assisted on scene by an auxiliary crew, which provided firefighters refreshments as they extinguished the flames. While crews were tackling the fire, the post writes that Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue provided coverage to the rest of Anderson County.

Finally, fire board member Gaylon Denny assisted Anderson County Fire Protection District with his tractor to pull tankers out.

"We appreciate everyone working together to get the job done safely," the post writes.