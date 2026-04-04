Central Kentucky firefighters rescue 2 lost hikers from Jessamine Creek Gorge

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two lost hikers were rescued from the Jessamine Creek Gorge on Friday by several firefighters in central Kentucky, according to a social media post.

A post by the Jessamine County Fire District reports that the department responded to reports of two lost hikers at the gorge on Friday, one of which was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion.

Jessamine County firefighters were able to set up shop at the Bethel Christian Church in Nicholasville, and with help from Jessamine County EMS, the Nicholasvile Fire Department, and the Wilmore Fire Department, the two hikers were located and cared for.

After being evaluated by Jessamine County EMS, the two hikers were returned to the parking lot of the hiking trail.

"Please remember when visiting the Jessamine Gorge Trails to stay on the trails," the social media post states.