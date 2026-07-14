Central Kentucky Swim Conference championship brings 1,000+ young swimmers to historic Spindletop Farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 1,000 young swimmers from across Kentucky are competing this week at the Central Kentucky Swim Conference Championship — held at the historic Spindletop Farm in Lexington.

The four-day meet features swimmers from 11 teams, with Monday's competition showcasing swimmers 10 and under. The event transforms the 1930s estate — gifted to the University of Kentucky in the 1950s — into a sea of team colors, cheers and record chases.

CKSC President Russ Thomason said finding a venue large enough to host a meet of this size is nearly impossible, noting that club teams often struggle to find pools even for practice.

"I've been told it's organized chaos," Thomason joked.

For Thomason, the meet represents more than competition.

"Some kids will swim from 4 to 18 and go onto college, some don't, but in the same respect they make friends for life and that's the important thing," Thomason said.

Among the competing teams is the Mt. Sterling Gators, a club that relaunched a few years ago and now counts 95 swimmers on its roster. Nine-year-old Trey Kelley made his team's confidence clear.

"We've got a really good team and we're gonna win!" Kelley said.

Gators coach Alexis Trent competed at Spindletop herself years ago. She now coaches a roster that spans a wide range of ages.

"We have some great swimmers from all ages, our youngest was 3 this year and we have all the way up to 18," Trent said.

Against the backdrop of oil paintings and winding staircases, the young athletes are chasing times, building friendships and diving into a love of the sport.

You can learn more about Spindletop Farm's history or opportunities to join the club here.