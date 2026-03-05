Central Kentucky yoga instructor reaches top 5 in National Ms. Health & Fitness Competition

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Megan Adams, who spent 25 years in ballet before finding yoga, is now among the top 5 finalists in her group in the National Ms. Health & Fitness 2026 Competition — a group that started with 100 competitors.

If selected for the cover of "Hers" magazine, Adams plans to use the prize funding to launch scholarship-based yoga teacher trainings and expand free community yoga across Central Kentucky.

Her mentor, Shannon Stricklin, owner of The Studio in Georgetown, said she was not surprised to hear Adams had made it to the finals.

"The corners of my mouth upturned like you wouldn't believe, I think they almost touched my ears and I wasn't surprised. I mean she's done so much," Stricklin said.

For Adams, the competition is about more than a potential prize. She said the message she hopes to share matters most.

"I would be okay if there was no money wrapped up in this. I think telling the story of the softer side of movement, reconnecting with your body and being a service to your community is enough. I've always had this vision of inclusion and accessibility for yoga...yoga can be expensive it's sometimes the thing that gets put last and creating opportunity to participate is important to me," Adams said.

Adams wants to "ensure teachers are compensated fairly for community yoga, which is more-than-often left to be donation based."

"She's doing what she loves. It makes me happy for her," Stricklin added.

Final voting for number one in Adams' group wraps up tonight at 10. A voting link and competition details are available here.

