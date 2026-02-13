Central KY single moms find support through nonprofit 'Rewriting Stories'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rewriting Stories, a central Kentucky nonprofit, is giving single moms the space to change their trajectory.

"You are not alone, there is space for you, there's community to be had and there's no better community than to be with like minded women who have been in your shoes and are here not only to equip and encourage you but to edify you in this space," said Jessalynn Cornett, outreach coordinator.

Cornett told LEX 18 the nonprofit's goal is to give HOPE. The acronym stands for housing, opportunities, programming and encounters. They offer "Single Mom University," a monthly educational experience where childcare and a meal is also provided.

"This quarter we are focusing on finances, we have a quarter about parenting, a quarter about wellness, where they're learning to care for themselves," said Cornett.

They have served hundreds of single moms since Rewriting Stories was founded two years ago. They also do outreach for kids.

"I know without a shadow of a doubt I can pick up my phone, and call any one of the moms who are in this group and I'm going to be uplifted and encouraged and if there's something that I need, somebody's coming," said one mom affiliated with the nonprofit.

To get connected with Rewriting Stories, click here.