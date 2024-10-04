Centro de San Juan Diego helps thousands of immigrants adjust to life in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — October marks four years for Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington's Cardinal Valley neighborhood.

In that time, the center has helped countless Latino immigrants adjust to life in Kentucky and the United States.

The center, which resembles a church you might see in Central or South America, sits at 1389 Alexandria Drive.

"When people walk by here, we want them to get a text message from their brain that says this looks like home," said Deacon Jim Bennett, the director of the center. "This looks like where I went to church."

This neighborhood is the hub of Hispanic culture in Fayette County, so it's the perfect location for Centro de San Juan Diego. Here, Spanish-speaking immigrants have access to more than 50 services, all for free.

"I used to pass by and wonder, what is that church? And the day I came in I was overwhelmed with peace," said Nadeen Gonzalez Andujar.

Gonzalez Andujar moved to Lexington four years ago. She was born and raised in New York, but she spent the majority of her adult life in Puerto Rico.

She originally came to the center to get a vaccine, but that visit turned into much more when she volunteered to teach English.

"I feel that coming to the center that day for the shot was God's way of saying, this is where I need you, and this is where they need you," she told LEX 18.

Jim Bennett and his wife Dot started the non-profit in 2020.

"The strategy was this would be a one-stop shop," said Bennett. "People would come to learn English, and then find out we have counseling, or there's a health clinic."

Four years later, their idea is working. In the last year, more than 14,000 people walked in the door for services ranging from medical care and counseling to tutoring and Bible studies.

The building is located within walking distance of 10,000 Latino neighbors, and another 30,000 live less than an hour's drive away.

"We save them time, and we make sure they get everything they need," said Rosario Ramirez, the Waypoint coordinator at the center.

She's essentially a social worker.

"What I'm doing here is helping people with basic needs, but I also help them strive," she said. "Education, finding jobs, writing resumes."

Those resources, Bennett says, help newcomers adjust to life in Lexington, so they can thrive no matter their circumstances.

"Over a million dollars a year in services, they don't pay anything." he said. "That's priceless. You don't know how many lives you've saved, how it motivates people."

That's also what keeps them inspired, as they help the people who pass by the white church and enter its doors.

"I see humans," said Ramirez. "I see their needs. I see God in them."

You can reach Centro de San Juan Diego at 859-692-1229.