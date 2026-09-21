Chad Gilbert, founding guitarist of New Found Glory, had deep ties to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Chad Gilbert, a founding member and lead guitarist of the pop-punk band New Found Glory, died Sunday at 45 years old.

Gilbert grew up in South Florida, but had deep ties to Lexington. His parents are from the area, and the family frequently vacationed in Kentucky, sparking a lifelong love for the city.

His older brother, Brian Gilbert, an executive reporter at LEX News, spoke about Chad's natural gift for music, which he says was apparent from an early age.

"He had this natural ear, he just taught himself," Brian said. "He never really learned music and notes. He, he just taught, he would listen to a record of a band he liked, and then by a week later, he could play his favorite song on that record."

His childhood trips to Kentucky grew into a lifelong obsession with University of Kentucky basketball, a passion Chad later shared while attending UK games with his wife, Lisa Cimorelli.

Brian Gilbert

"He was a huge John Calipari fan and he got to meet Coach Cal, and that meant a lot to him," Brian said.

Chad's connection to Lexington extended beyond the hardwood. Brian said his brother loved Keeneland, Malibu Jack's and Carson's, but one local small business held a special place in his heart: North Lime Donuts.

The shop even dedicated New Found Glory donut holes to the band earlier this year.

"Whenever he played in the area, whether it be Louisville or Cincinnati, I had to bring him North Lime Donuts," Brian said.

Back home outside Nashville, Tennessee, Chad was focused on his family. He bravely battled adrenal cancer while being a devoted father to his 5-year-old daughter, Lily, the inspiration behind his song "Watch the Lilies Grow."

"The thing that has meant the most most to him in his life is that he became a father," Brian said. "Regardless of tours and songs he wrote, it means nothing. His legacy is her."

Brian Gilbert reflected on his brother's final days and the spirit he carried throughout his life.

"He fought till the bitter end," Brian told LEX News. "He was just a champion of positivity. He loved to make people feel joy."

A public memorial service to honor Chad Gilbert is currently being planned. Details will be shared as they become available.

