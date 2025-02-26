Watch Now
Change of venue request denied in case of murdered Whitley County toddler

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge rejected a change of venue request in the case of a murdered Whitley County toddler.

Alexandra Ward faces charges of complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation in the 2023 death of her 3-year-old daughter Amoura Smallwood. Ward's trial is now set for March 25.

LEX 18 previously reported that a judge sentenced Jordan Taylor to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Smallwood's murder.

Authorities reported that Taylor was watching Amoura when he sodomized and strangled her. She later died at the hospital.

