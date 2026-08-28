Charles Young Community Center no longer the gathering place it once was, East End residents say

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX News) — Residents of Lexington's East End say the Charles Young Community Center has become increasingly difficult to access over the past decade, leaving a neighborhood without what many consider a vital community hub.

Billie Mallory, of the East End Community Development Corporation, said the center is not meeting the needs of those it is meant to serve.

"The needs of the community are not part-time. Like these programs are part time. We're a full time community out here," Mallory said.

Mallory said the disconnect between the center's availability and the community's needs is a persistent problem.

"This community needs a community center that serves this community. We don't need a building that's sitting empty more than it's being used. It needs to be connected to the needs of the community," Mallory said.

Vivian Hodge, vice president of the William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association, said community groups face challenges when trying to use the facility — including for programs that serve children.

"We have to actually jump through some hoops to have the spring break lunch feeding and the fall break lunch feeding here, and I think that it's important to allow our children into this building because when children can interact with other children or children of their peers and they can play games and they can learn conflict resolution, communication," Hodge said.

The issue was also raised during an Aug. 21 Lex Talk event at Charles Young Park, where residents repeatedly called for greater access to the center, especially for children in the neighborhood.

Robert Hodge, president of the William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association, said the center once served as a safe haven for young people growing up nearby.

"We grew up in Bluegrass Aspendale, which is less than a block away from here. This was our safe haven. We could come here if we were having problems with mom, dad, brother, sister, whoever, and talk it out with some of the older cats that used to be in here. It's no longer here. It's no longer accessible to get in. We have to push a button to get in. We could just walk in and out. We had lock-ins where we would be locked in and be able to stay Friday night, play games, just be a kid. Those places are not here anymore," Robert Hodge said.

In response to those concerns, Stephanie Bowling, facilities manager at Charles Young Center, said in a statement:

"Quite frankly, the continued questioning of CYC’s commitment to the community is difficult to understand given the extensive number of programs, organizations, and community initiatives that we have welcomed and supported over the years.



Charles Young Center has consistently opened its doors to organizations and programs that serve the community. In addition to our structured programming, our facility has hosted and supported:

Health fairs and health outreach programs

Job fairs and employment-related programs

Community meetings and neighborhood activities

Financial literacy and empowerment programs

Christmas celebrations and holiday events

Community Easter Egg Hunts

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat events

Backpack and school-supply giveaways

MetroCats programming

VITA tax preparation services

Lexington Health Department diaper and baby giveaways

Strong Fathers Strong Future outreach

It Takes a Village tutoring and summer programming

KAPAAW Black Maternal Health Fair

Delta Earth Day programming

LFUCG Division of Planning corridor study meetings

Omega Psi Phi Charles Young Day

Roots & Heritage Committee meetings

Six Summer Youth Training Workers for six weeks

National Parents Organization programming

William Wells Brown Neighborhood Association activities

WWBNA Fall and Summer Break Feed the Children programs

Juvenile Justice employee training sessions

University of Kentucky Youth Action Research Project with Frederick Douglass High School

I Champion Health meetings

Fifth Third Bank Empowerment Mobile

Operation Be Me programming In addition, CYC currently provides structured programming through our PAL, Senior, OMAC, youth, and other community initiatives. These programs continue to grow and serve residents throughout the community. We have also added a new summer program and continue to expand opportunities for youth and families.



The facts demonstrate that CYC is not closed to the community. Quite the opposite—we have made a consistent effort to provide access to a wide range of nonprofit organizations, community groups, and public-service initiatives.



It is also important to clarify the facility-use requirements. CYC does not charge qualifying organizations to use the building. Organizations requesting use of the facility must meet the established requirements, including being nonprofit organizations, and they may not charge participants to attend their events. These requirements are applied as facility-use standards and are not intended to target or exclude any particular organization or group.



Our responsibility is to manage the Charles Young Center fairly and consistently while ensuring that our existing structured programs, community partnerships, and facility obligations are protected. With PAL, the Senior Program, OMAC, youth programming, and other established activities continuing to grow, scheduling and facility use must be coordinated around those commitments.



I believe the extensive history of programming at CYC speaks for itself. We have repeatedly demonstrated our willingness to partner with organizations that provide meaningful services to the community.



For that reason, I believe it is important that any discussion about access to Charles Young Center be based on the actual facility policies, established scheduling requirements, and documented history of community use—not on the suggestion that CYC is unwilling to serve or accommodate the community.



We remain committed to providing a welcoming, equitable, and well-managed community facility while continuing to support the programs and organizations that meet the established requirements for use of the Charles Young Center."

Vivian Hodge said the lack of access has real consequences for young people in the neighborhood.

"It becomes very frustrating when you see our children and youth succumbing to the streets and what the street has to offer. It's very frustrating when all you want to do is provide them a safe haven," Hodge said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv

