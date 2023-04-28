Chevrolet Corvette voted coolest thing made in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time, Kentuckians were able to vote on the coolest thing made in Kentucky.

And the winner is?

The Chevrolet Corvette!

The Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky contest involved 72 different products and manufacturers. More than 20,000 total votes were cast.

Gov. Beshear has been saying we’re no longer a “flyover state" and that was evident through the list of things made right here in Kentucky.

It takes 1,200 people to piece together the Chevrolet Corvette inside the Bowling Green factory and they’ve been doing it there since 1981.

"We are the electric vehicle battery production Capitol of America and there’s more to come on that with a lot of ancillary business that are now looking to us to move their supply chains closer. This first step and this opportunity will open the door to new things and Corvette is such the foundation of that," said Jacqueline Coleman/Lt. Gov.

The Lt. Gov. hopes this contest becomes an annual event, giving other products and manufactures a chance to win like the Corvette did.