Child advocates plant 1,110 pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is why advocates in Lexington are hoping hundreds of pinwheels will serve as a call to action for the community.

1,100 pinwheels were planted on the front lawn of the Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass Monday morning.

That number is also how many children the non-profit will serve in 2023.

"There are thousands of children being abused by someone they know and trust, most likely," said Winn Stephens, executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.

For the last five years, Kentucky has ranked in the top five states for reported cases of child abuse. Advocates like Stephens say that can change when people know the signs and how to report it.

"One of the things I'm very proud of is Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state, so every citizen of the commonwealth is a mandatory reporter," Stephens said. "If you know a child is being abused, you are legally bound to report that."

Representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse were also in the crowd alongside city leaders and elected officials.

"Just to be able to look at a child and watch that light come back into their eyes, and watch them go back outside and play and become a child again, I get more out of BACA than I could put into it," said Topper with Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Nationwide, one in ten kids will experience abuse before they turn 18, according to the CDC. Signs of abuse can include unexplained injuries, changes in behavior, fear of going home, changes in eating or sleeping, changes in school performance or attitude, lack of personal care or hygiene, risk-taking behaviors, and inappropriate sexual behaviors.

If you suspect child abuse, please call 877-597-2331.