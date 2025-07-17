'Children are our hope for tomorrow': Lexington nonprofit gives foster kids a voice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Child abuse cases in Kentucky are on the rise, according to the Lexington nonprofit CASA.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Executive Director Melynda Jamison tells LEX18 they're trying to keep up with demand.

"To not have a safe and permanent home, that's unacceptable," said Jamison.

CASA volunteers allow foster children to have a voice. However, Jamison says not to let the word 'court' intimidate you.

"You don't need any of that special expertise, you just need to be someone that has a heart for children, and wants to make a difference and has at least five free hours a month," said Jamison.

She says they're on track this year to have more volunteers than in 2024, when they had to drop cases due to not having enough advocates.

For every CASA volunteer added, two to three more children will be heard.

"That one child may get to go on and defy all odds, to find a cure to cancer, to become the next astronaut, to become our mayor," said Jamison.

CASA Lexington serves approximately 700 children across seven counties. In June, they were able to add 11 volunteers to the team. She said now is the time to consider becoming an advocate.

"Really consider CASA because there are children waiting for CASA volunteers and we need people more than we ever have before," said Jamison.

She says cases where they're needed keep rising. This spring, Kentucky ranked fourth in the nation for child abuse cases, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Jamison says it will take the entire community to change that statistic.

"Kids matter and kids are our future," said Jamison.

To become a volunteer, you must complete the required 30-hour training. Jamison says they've doubled the number of classes this year to try to accommodate more people. They also offer training online.

