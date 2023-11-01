Chilly Halloween doesn't stop trick-or-treaters in Central Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A windy and cold evening across the Bluegrass didn't keep kids from going to collect their candy on Tuesday night.

"Bruh, I feel like I'm about to get frostbite," said one trick-or-treater in Georgetown, dressed as Michael Myers.

"Just run to different houses. It'll keep you warm and keep you going," said another, dressed as Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch".

Some even saw a few snowflakes, but trick-or-treaters and their parents still braved neighborhood sidewalks.

Events across the area, including a trick-or-treating event at an FCPS bus garage, continued as usual, and drew in families from all over.

"It's a little colder this year, so we broke out the costumes from last year because they were a little warmer, but the kids love it either way," said FCPS parent Chrissie Adams.

The key, many said, was layering costumes.

From skeletons to clowns to Indiana Jones, kids and parents alike were bundled up, making the most of the big night.

"I brought an extra bag, so...hopefully that will last me, but I wish I brought three," the trick-or-treater dressed as Stitch told her friends.

Neighbors in Georgetown said the weather didn't impact the regular turnout much.

"A little cold won't hurt us," said one parent.

According to NOAA historical weather data from the Lexington area, the last time the daily high temperature for Oct. 31 did not surpass 50 degrees was in 2014.

