Chocolate prices soar ahead of Valentine's Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — All week long, customers have filled Chocomania in Georgetown, eager to buy sweet treats for their loved ones.

But this year, a box of chocolates will come at a higher price.

The surge in holiday shoppers coincides with the increasing popularity of the viral dessert known as the Dubai Chocolate Bar.

“People are going crazy for that," said co-owner Christine Sawalha. "We've been producing for the past week, hundreds and hundreds a day of those bars.”

But recently, Chocomania had to raise the price of its most popular products due to rising cocoa costs.

“It's like the stock market," said Sawalha. "Every week we have different prices. Every month, some are like way too expensive, so we have to go and run from one supplier to another, just to check what's the best price.”

Experts attribute this spike in prices to abnormal weather and disease, resulting in another poor cocoa bean crop in West Africa. According to the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, the price of cocoa has doubled since the beginning of 2024, and prices for chocolate treats could increase by 10 to 20 percent this year.

Larger companies can afford to purchase chocolate in bulk for the year, but that's not possible for small businesses like Chocomania.

“Big companies buy for a whole year in advance, but for small businesses, we can't do that,” said Sawalha.

Despite price hikes and challenges posed by new tariffs, customers at the sweet shop were not deterred by the potentially bitter news.

You can visit Chocomania at 117 N. Broadway in Georgetown, or at their new location at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

