Christian Appalachian Project celebrates 60 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of Kentucky’s essential non-profit organizations was invited to the state capitol on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone.

“Thank you to the Christian Appalachian Project for 60 years,” Governor Andy Beshear said to the many members of the project who were in attendance, including its president, Guy Adams.

Adams’ organization is raising funds daily, so that when disaster strikes, as it did last month with another round of historic flooding, they are ready to go.

“Everybody is always on board and ready, just in case because you never know when it’s going to happen. You don’t want it to, but you want to be ready when it does,” Adams said following the ceremony.

The Christian Appalachian Project relies mostly on private donations rather than federal relief dollars.

“About 97 percent of our income comes from individuals,” Adams explained. “We intentionally don't go after federal government grants. When you get government grants they come with regulations. Our donors believe in our mission that they say do with it (what you need) we trust you,” Adams continued.

Adams said disaster relief is only a part of what CAP does. Their volunteers are constantly helping in other ways, such as transporting people to the store or to a doctor’s office when they can’t get there on their own. But their efforts and impact are noticed the most when disaster strikes.

“In 2024 alone you helped repair or rebuild 276 homes. That’s 276 families whose kids have a roof over their heads,” Governor Beshear said. “If you ever want to see the face of God watch a child that has been without a permanent home running getting to pick out a bedroom."

This is why he wanted to celebrate their milestone anniversary in the rotunda, just outside his office.

“You are a bright, shining light with your work and we're going to need you today and tomorrow and, in the years, to come,” Beshear concluded.