Christian Appalachian Project responds to flooding in Jackson and Madison counties

(LEX NEWS) — The Christian Appalachian Project is already on the ground in two Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding over the weekend.

CAP team members spent Monday in Jackson County, where the town of McKee was hammered by flooding. The organization also has resources in Madison County, where three people were killed by the storms.

CAP President Jennifer Stolo said the organization doesn't wait to see how bad things get — it prepares for the worst from the start.

"The minute rain falls, there's always that in the back of our mind: what are we prepared to do?" Stolo said.

Stolo said CAP deploys multiple teams to cover different aspects of disaster response.

"We've got our communications team and our disaster relief team, and we've got our team that we refer to as CAP operation sharing," Stolo said.

That last team allows CAP to distribute essential supplies almost immediately after a disaster. People displaced or affected by flooding don't have time to navigate bureaucratic processes to get what they need.

CAP's commitment doesn't end once the immediate crisis passes. The organization also focuses on long-term recovery.

"Begin to look long-term, where do we need to support as far as home repair, and going in to support those efforts further," Stolo said. "I think that's what (the people of) Appalachia know about CAP, it's that we're here to stay with all of our services, come back in with home repair, essential services, our pantries; everything people need after the fact," Stolo said.

If you'd like to help the Christian Appalachian Project, click here: Ways to Give | Christian Appalachian Project

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