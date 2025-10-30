Christian Appalachian Project working overtime to help Kentuckians in need

(LEX 18) — Roughly 600,000 Kentuckians, or about 14% of the state’s population, are about to lose their SNAP benefits because of the government shutdown.

Food banks and other non-profit organizations, like the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP), are working overtime in hopes of offsetting the potential damage.

“Just the economy in general and inflation have been driving up numbers, so, honestly, we've just been preparing for, how do we meet the increased need in the communities in which we serve,” said CAP Director of Communications Tina Bryson.

CAP is normally known for its work with Kentuckians following natural disasters, but they do have four food banks across several eastern Kentucky counties and will work, and have been working, with other food banks to meet current needs, which have risen, and are likely to continue rising.

“With Lifeline Lexington Centre here donating 3,800 meals to help families in need in the communities CAP serves. So, we know we can't do this work without partners. We continue to work with God's Pantry Food Bank,” Bryson said.

“This hasn’t caught us flat-footed,” Bryson said of the likely need for more assistance once the SNAP benefits are, at least, temporarily eliminated on November 1.

“One thing that we have learned from past experience, with things like COVID, you just learn how to ramp up,” Bryson said.

*If you’d like to donate your time or resources to CAP, or to learn more about how to access their help, click here: Christian Appalachian Project