Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker' returns to the Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A holiday tradition returns to the Lexington Opera House this weekend. Kentucky Ballet Theatre's production of 'The Nutcracker' runs this weekend and next.

Inside Kentucky Ballet Theatre, performers are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the production.

"Nutcracker is something that is very special, it's like, you're putting an ornament on a Christmas tree, it's the same," said Artistic Director Norbe Risco.

Risco says the company has been preparing for the show's opening at the Lexington Opera House for five weeks, and have already performed in Somerset to packed houses.

"We want to bring joy through the art of ballet to the audience, and always, it's something very special because when you play the music, everybody knows that's the music of the Nutcracker," said Risco.

It's a show Risco says he's passionate about perfecting, having directed "The Nutcracker" for 28 years.

The two-hour long performance features nearly 70 dancers, from students to the professional level.

"Everything is always different. In the way that, although we follow the same choreography that I created many years ago, we always give a little different touch because we have new dancers, new cast on it. We switch them around so they can experience all the roles so it's a little more challenging for them," said Risco.

And although each year is a little different, Risco promises all the nostalgic moments that bring people back year after year.

"Remember, there is no Christmas without Nutcracker," Risco said.

Tickets are very limited, but you can click here to purchase tickets.

You can catch "The Nutcracker" December 13, 14, 20, and 21.

